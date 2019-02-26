Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The fire on Saddleworth Moor can be seen for miles around

Fire crews are tackling a huge moorland blaze in West Yorkshire.

Five engines from West Yorkshire and two from Greater Manchester are at the scene on Saddleworth Moor.

West Yorkshire Fire Service said the blaze started at about 19:30 GMT and flames covered a square kilometre. The A62 is closed between Colne Valley and Diggle in both directions.

It comes as the UK broke the record for the warmest winter day for a second time.

There have been no reports of any injuries.

BBC Yorkshire climate correspondent Paul Hudson said that, like much of the UK, the region had faced unseasonable winter temperatures.

He said "These kind of temperatures - 18C or 19C - are what you would normally see in early June.

"There's been a prolonged abnormally warm spell and we've also had an exceptionally dry start to 2019.

"The temperature on Wednesday is also set to be pretty similar."

At the scene

By Ian White, BBC News, Saddleworth Moor

Speaking to one witness here, they said to me, "Imagine what the world would look like when it's ending - this is what it would look like."

You can see the glow for miles around, with flames leaping into the air.

People normally in bed have come out specially to witness this at first hand.

There's a smell of smoke in the air, but it's not too bad visibility wise.