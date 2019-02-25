Counter-terrorism police have been given more time to question a man arrested in Leeds on suspicion of extreme right-wing activity.

The 33-year-old was arrested on Saturday and is being held as part of a pre-planned operation, West Yorkshire Police said.

Officers have been granted an extension until 2 March to charge, release or apply for an additional extension.

A property in the city is being searched as part of the investigation.

At the time of arrest, Supt Chris Bowen said public safety was a "top priority".

He added: "If you see or hear something that could be terrorist related, act on your instincts by reporting your concerns."