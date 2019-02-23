Image copyright Google Image caption The man was found lying in Jennah Court on Saturday morning

Four people have been arrested after a man was found dead in a Bradford street.

Officers went to Jinnah Court near the city centre just after 03:50 GMT following reports that a man was lying injured in the road.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

West Yorkshire Police said it had launched a murder inquiry and that the four arrested people remained in custody.