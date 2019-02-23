Four arrested after man found dead in Bradford street
- 23 February 2019
Four people have been arrested after a man was found dead in a Bradford street.
Officers went to Jinnah Court near the city centre just after 03:50 GMT following reports that a man was lying injured in the road.
He was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.
West Yorkshire Police said it had launched a murder inquiry and that the four arrested people remained in custody.