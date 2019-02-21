BBC News is pioneering a new approach to newsgathering with a week of stories about Bradford across its national and regional outlets, podcasts, online platforms and on social media.

The BBC is asking people in the city which stories matter to them. These stories will feature on TV, radio and online between 11 and 15 March as part of We Are Bradford week.

The stories will reflect all aspects of the city's life and many will also feature on a website which will continue to be updated with Bradford stories throughout the year.

You can submit story suggestions here:

You can also get in touch via email to: wearebradford@bbc.co.uk or via Message/WhatsApp to 07720078939.

For more info about We Are Bradford follow #BBCWeAreBradford on social media.

