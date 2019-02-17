Leeds & West Yorkshire

Four arson arrests over Bardsey 'gas mains' blaze

  • 17 February 2019
The Drive and Keswick Road in Bardsey Image copyright Google maps
Image caption The Drive and Keswick Road in Bardsey were closed on Saturday night because of a suspected gas mains fire

Four people have been arrested on suspicion of arson following a large fire in West Yorkshire on Saturday.

West Yorkshire Police and West Yorkshire Fire Service were called to The Drive in Bardsey, near Wetherby, to a suspected gas mains fire.

Firefighters got the fire under control by Sunday morning and there were no injuries.

However a small number of properties were evacuated on Saturday night as a precaution.

Keswick Lane was closed for a time to allow emergency services access.

The fire is now out and roads have been reopened. West Yorkshire Police said the majority of residents had been allowed back home.

