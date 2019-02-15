Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption Sarah Henshaw was found dead at her flat in the Armley area of Leeds

A woman whose body was found in Leeds shortly before a man fell from a footbridge has been named by police.

Sarah Henshaw, 40, was found dead at her flat in the Redcourt apartments building in Athlone Grove, Armley, at about 09:40 GMT on Tuesday.

About 30 minutes later, a man fell from a city centre bridge over the A64 near Quarry House. He was taken to hospital and arrested on suspicion of murder.

Police continue to seek witnesses in both Armley and the city centre.

Image caption Police closed roads near the A64 footbridge, with major traffic delays for several hours

Det Ch Insp Mark Swift said: "The man arrested on suspicion of her murder remains in a stable condition in hospital with injuries that are serious but are not believed to be life-threatening.

"He is under police guard and it is likely that he will need to remain in hospital for some time yet."