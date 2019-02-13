Armley death: Leeds bridge fall man in murder arrest
A man who fell from a footbridge in Leeds city centre has been arrested on suspicion of murder.
The man fell from a bridge over the A64 near Quarry House at about 10:15 GMT on Tuesday.
About 30 minutes earlier, police were called to a property in Athlone Grove in the Armley area of the city and found the body of a woman.
West Yorkshire Police said the man was taken to hospital with serious injuries and later held on suspicion of murder.
He continues to receive treatment and remains under police guard, a force spokesman said.
Any witnesses who saw anything suspicious in Athlone Grove on Tuesday morning or saw the man on the bridge prior to the fall are asked to contact police.