At least four people have been hurt in a suspected gas explosion at a flat.

A number of people suffered burn injuries in the blast on Hick Lane, Batley, West Yorkshire Police said.

One witness reported hearing a "massive bang" and said he saw people covered in blood fleeing from the building.

A police spokesman said no-one appeared to have suffered "life-threatening" injuries, and some local residents had been evacuated from their homes as a precaution.

One witness in a nearby building, who did not want to be named, told the BBC he heard "a massive bang".

"I've never heard anything like it," he said.

"I came rushing out to find glass everywhere, some even blew 300 yards.

"Then I saw two men exit the building covered in blood, smoking, obviously very shook up. It was like a war scene."

Resident, Mark Umpleby, tweeted a picture from the scene "hoping and praying everyone's OK".

Other users of social media, including Charlotte spoke of hearing the loudest bang.

Ch Insp Wayne Horner said: "I understand that this will have caused concern amongst the community; residents can be reassured that police along with our partners from the other emergency services are on scene dealing with the incident."