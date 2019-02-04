Image copyright Google Image caption A woman told West Yorkshire Police she was abused as a child in Halifax

Thirty-three men have been arrested in connection with historical child sexual abuse in West Yorkshire.

It follows allegations made by a woman about abuse she suffered as a child in Halifax, Calderdale, between 2002 and 2005.

The arrested men, aged between 30 and 40, have been released under investigation pending further inquiries.

Homes in Calderdale, Bradford and Kirklees were searched, police said.

West Yorkshire Police said the arrests were part of an "ongoing operation", which started in October last year.

Det Insp Laura Nield, of the Calderdale District Safeguarding unit, said: "We would urge anyone who has been a victim of sexual abuse, no matter when it took place, to report it to the police.

"You will be listened to, taken seriously and supported by professionals with experience of dealing with these kind of offences."

The force had specialist safeguarding units across the county and worked with local authorities and charities to "bring offenders to justice", she said.

In January, the force arrested 55 men from Dewsbury, Batley and Bradford in connection with historical child sex abuse cases in West Yorkshire.

The claims made by seven women related to abuse against them as children between 2002 and 2009.