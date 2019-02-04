Image copyright Google Image caption The ammonia alarm was sounded at the meat processing plant, off Cemetery Road, at 21:00 GMT on Sunday

A Morrisons meat processing factory in Bradford has been evacuated following a chemical leak.

West Yorkshire Fire Service was called to the plant, off Cemetery Road in Four Lane Ends, after reports of an ammonia alarm sounding at 21:00 GMT on Sunday.

Nobody has reported any ill effects but staff were sent home from the site.

Specialist officers found the leak in the early hours of the morning and were working to make the site safe, the fire service said.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service's Hazardous Area Response team also attended.

The factory produces meat and other savoury products under Morrison's own brand name, Farmers Boy. Its website states more than 2,500 skilled workers produce about "4,000 tonnes of fresh produce every week".

Morrisons has been approached for a comment.