Image copyright Leeds United Image caption Toby Nye, pictured with Leeds captain Liam Cooper, died just after his sixth birthday

Footballers and supporters are to celebrate the life of a six-year-old Leeds United fan who died from cancer.

Toby Nye died last month from high-risk neuroblastoma, a rare type of cancer.

He had struck up relationships with several players and staff, with the club raising £200,000 to help fund his treatment.

Fans have been laying flowers at the Elland Road stadium, and a minute's applause will take place before Leeds' game against Norwich City later.

Toby, from Osmondthorpe, Leeds, became ill at Christmas 2016 and on his fourth birthday in January 2017 his family was told he had a stage four neuroblastoma tumour.

Image caption Toby Nye's funeral cortege was greeted by applause from Leeds United supporters outside Elland Road

Doctors told him he would need intense chemotherapy and radiotherapy as well as an operation to remove the main tumour on his kidney.

He died on 12 January, just days after his birthday.

Leeds captain Liam Cooper, who once carried Toby on to the pitch at Elland Road, developed a close relationship with the youngster.

Image copyright Nye family Image caption Toby was diagnosed with cancer on his fourth birthday

When he died, Cooper tweeted: "Heartbroken to hear that my little mate has peacefully passed.

"I will forever cherish the moments we spent together. Heaven has gained a beautiful angel.

"Your smile will live with me forever."