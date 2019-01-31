Image copyright Family picture Image caption Timothy McComb, pictured with his sister Katie, was worried he would be made homeless

A man whose mental health had been deteriorating before he was found dead at a sheltered housing unit killed himself, an inquest jury has found.

Timothy McComb, 38, was found hanged three weeks after moving to a flat in Cottingley Court, Leeds, in July 2016.

The inquest, at Wakefield, heard Mr McComb's mental health had suffered in 2014 and he had been worried about being made homeless.

A jury returned a verdict of suicide and the cause of death as hanging.

There were no comments available from the coroner Jonathan Leach, but Mr Comb's family said they were unhappy with the result.

Mr McComb's sister Katie Siobhan said the family was "hugely disappointed" by the conclusion.

Miss Siobhan had previously told the inquest her brother had become "fixated" on becoming homeless, despite having somewhere to live and about £3,000 in the bank.

She said his mental health deteriorated in 2014 and he began to carry a doll around with him which he called Dennis, which he spoke to as if he were human.

'Frustrating and traumatic'

Miss Siobhan said her brother went on to act "like a doll possessed him".

After the verdict, she said: "Timothy was a loving son and brother who was desperately trying to find support for his complex issues."

She said the family had been "refused public funding" and had had to fundraise to pay for representation.

"The whole process has been frustrating and traumatic," she added.

She said the family was calling for clearer mental health referral processes for people in her brother's position in "the hope that lives will be saved".