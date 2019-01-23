Woman, 71, killed in Garforth flatbed truck crash
- 23 January 2019
A 71-year-old woman has died after being knocked down by a flatbed truck.
The incident happened at about 14:20 GMT in Main Street, Garforth.
West Yorkshire Police said the woman, who has not been formally identified, died at the scene despite medical attention
A force spokesman said the driver of the truck, a 34-year-old man, has been arrested in connection with the incident and is being held in police custody.