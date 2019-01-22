Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Leeds City Council said: "Our primary concern is the safety of the public"

A group of volunteer first aiders who patrolled the weekend streets in Leeds has been told to stop by the council.

North West Street Medics was asked to cease patrolling the city centre due to public safety concerns by Leeds City Council, it has been revealed.

The group has said it would stop patrols and was seeking more funding to give better training in the future.

It has been helping revellers suffering from the effects of alcohol or drug use in Leeds since the summer.

The authority's concerns were revealed by a Freedom of Information request , said the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

In a letter to the group the council said it had met with West Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service "due to a number of shared concerns" over the service.

These included health and safety, qualifications, training and clinical supervision, public liability insurance, safeguarding practice, criminal record checks and professional standards, the letter said.

The council asked the group to stop its activities and asked for a meeting.

The group replied it would stop to "focus on funding, training and administration" and it hoped to meet the council in the future.

Leeds City Council said: "Our primary concern is the safety of the public, including those volunteering for North West Street Medics.

"Any request by the group to start operating again in the city would need to ensure and provide assurances that the appropriate and robust training, insurance, governance and operating arrangements are in place, and also demonstrate that professional standards are being met."