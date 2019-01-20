Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption The Audi struck the woman outside the Marriot, in front of three potential witnesses

A woman suffered head injuries in a suspected hit-and-run outside a hotel in Leeds city centre.

A blue Audi SQ5 struck the 24-year-old outside the Marriott Hotel in Trevelyan Square at 03:10 GMT and drove off.

She was taken to Leeds General Infirmary with a "potentially serious head injury", police said.

Officers are trying to trace the vehicle, registration SE6 EWS, and want to speak to three potential witnesses who were outside the hotel at the time.

Sgt Steve Suggitt, of West Yorkshire Police, added: "I want to appeal directly to the driver involved to come forward and make contact with us."