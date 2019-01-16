Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption Rebecca Hall went missing from her Bradford home on 13 April 2001

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a sex worker who was killed in a "vicious attack" nearly two decades ago.

Rebecca Hall went missing from her home in the Little Horton area of Bradford on 13 April 2001.

She suffered severe head injuries and her body was found two weeks later in an alleyway in Thornton Street.

A 37-year-old woman was detained on Friday and has since been released under investigation, police said.

The 19-year-old sex worker, who was known as Becky and had a four-month-old son at the time, was found on 26 April and had been "viciously assaulted", detectives had said when they reviewed the case three years ago.