Police have arrested 55 men in connection with historical child sex abuse cases in West Yorkshire.

The men are from Dewsbury, Batley and Bradford and the arrests began in November, according to West Yorkshire Police.

All the men were interviewed and released under investigation, the force said.

The claims made by seven women relate to abuse against them as children between 2002 and 2009.

The allegations are connected to offences in the Kirklees area, predominantly in the towns of Dewsbury and Batley.

Det Insp Ian Thornes said: "This investigation demonstrates the force's ongoing commitment to the investigation of both current and non-recent sexual offences against children.

"Child sexual abuse and exploitation is an abhorrent and heinous crime and one which affects some of the most vulnerable people in our society."

The force had specialist safeguarding units across the county and worked with local authorities and charities to "bring the perpetrators to justice", he said.

Det Insp Thornes urged any victims of sexual abuse, whether recent or historical, to report it to the police.

"Please be assured that you will be listened to, taken seriously and supported by professionals with experience of dealing with these kind of offences," he added.