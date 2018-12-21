Image copyright Google Image caption The teaching ban could be reviewed after three years

A maths teacher has been banned from the classroom after kissing and hugging his pupils.

Mr Inderjit Singh, who was employed by Grange Technology College, Bradford, faced allegations he had kissed and hugged pupils over a five-month period.

A Teaching Regulation Agency panel found the allegations proven and his conduct "fell significantly short of the standards expected".

Mr Singh, 43, denied some of the allegations.

It was said Mr Singh had inappropriate contact with three pupils at the school, consisting of hugs, kisses and touching a pupil's hand, between November 2016 and March 2017.

It was also stated that some of the conduct was sexually motivated.

The panel heard oral or written evidence from some of the pupils. Mr Singh was not present or represented.

The panel report found his conduct amounted to unacceptable professional conduct and conduct that may bring the profession into disrepute.

It said the findings of misconduct were particularly serious as they included sexual misconduct.

The panel acknowledged he was going through some difficulties in his personal life at the time of the allegations and that he had a good history in the teaching profession before they were made.

It made a recommendation Mr Singh should be the subject of a prohibition order, with a review after three years.

The ban from teaching in any school, sixth form college, youth accommodation or children's home in England was agreed by the agency's chief executive on behalf of the Secretary of State.

Mr Singh has a right of appeal.