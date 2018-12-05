Image copyright Other Image caption The video was filmed in a lunch break at Almondbury Community School on 25 October

Money raised for a Syrian boy who was filmed being attacked at a school will be spent on relocating his family, a solicitor said.

The online appeal raised more than £158,000 for the 15-year-old refugee who was dragged to the ground at Almondbury School in Huddersfield.

Tasnime Akunjee, his family's lawyer, said they would stay in West Yorkshire.

Remaining funds will be given to charity or used to set up a foundation to help other refugees, he added.

GoFundMe said the appeal was one of its most widely shared and fastest growing of 2018, with donations made from 50 countries.

Organiser Mohammed Tahir thanked everyone for their contributions and said it represented a "life-changing" amount for the family.

Mr Tahir said: "The donations have slowed down and I feel we are in a position where we can close the campaign.

"The donations have now been turned off and I personally would like to thank everyone who supported the cause."

Footage of the boy being pushed to the ground and having water poured in his face at the school on 25 October was shared widely on social media last week.

A 16-year-old boy has been interviewed by police and reported for summons for an offence of assault ahead of a youth court appearance.