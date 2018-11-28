Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption A further video of a separate incident involving the boy's sister has since emerged

A video appearing to show the sister of a Syrian refugee being attacked at the same school where her brother was allegedly assaulted has emerged.

Footage circulated online shows the boy, 15, being pushed to the ground at Almondbury Community School in Huddersfield, West Yorkshire.

A 16-year-old is to be charged with assault.

Further video of a separate incident allegedly shows the boy's sister being attacked by other pupils.

The footage shows the girl being shoved from behind, and then towards a grass verge.

At the end of the clip, she can be seen to fall to the ground.

'Wakes up in night'

The first video, showing the boy being dragged to the ground before water is poured into his face, was filmed during a lunch break on 25 October, West Yorkshire Police said.

His father, who cannot be named for legal reasons, told the BBC the attack had left his son "very tired psychologically".

"Because of what happened in the video my son is shattered," he said.

"He is not concentrating on his studies. When he is asleep he wakes up saying they want to beat me up."

Image copyright Other Image caption Police said the video was filmed at Almondbury Community School

In an interview with ITV News, the boy said he had been left "feeling like I couldn't study or do my homework".

In a letter sent to parents, headteacher Trevor Bowen said: "The safety and welfare of students is our number one priority and I can assure you that this situation is being taken extremely seriously."

An online fundraising page set up to help the 15-year-old boy and his family has so far raised more than £100,000.