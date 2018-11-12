Image copyright PA Image caption Notorious Charles Bronson is a former bare-knuckle boxer who was first jailed for armed robbery in 1974, and has served more than 40 years in jail

Prisoner Charles Bronson whistled The Great Escape theme moments before launching himself at a prison governor, a court has heard.

Bronson, 65, had wanted to attack Mark Docherty for months, blaming him for a ban on guests taking pictures at his wedding, Leeds Crown Court was told.

During the attack at HMP Wakefield in January, Bronson told Mr Docherty he would gouge his eyes out.

Prosecutor Carl Fitch said he was restrained by police officers.

Bronson, currently serving a life term at HMP Frankland in County Durham for robbery and kidnap, appeared in court under the name Charles Salvador.

He told the officers who restrained him he had wanted to attack Mr Docherty because the governor had "disrespected his wife", actress Paula Williamson, whom he married at HMP Wakefield in November last year, the jury heard.

Moments before a meeting about his "welfare and engagement", the defendant was said to be "dancing... and whistling the theme to The Great Escape".

'Blunt manner'

When the door opened, the prisoner knocked Mr Docherty off his chair before shouting a series of expletives and telling him "I will gouge your eyes out," the court heard.

Jurors had heard wedding guests were not allowed electronic devices so that pictures could not be passed to the media and instead prison staff photographed the ceremony for Bronson and his wife.

During the hearing, Judge Tom Bayliss QC told jurors Bronson, who has chosen to represent himself, had asked to change into a suit but was not allowed and appeared wearing yellow and green prison attire with round sunglasses.

The judge said jurors should forgive Bronson's "blunt manner of speaking".

The inmate denies attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent.

The trial continues.