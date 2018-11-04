Lorry with Lucozade bottle indicator stopped on motorway
- 4 November 2018
Police in West Yorkshire have stopped a lorry for using a fizzy drinks bottle as an indicator light.
Traffic officers tweeted that they had spotted the HGV on the M62 motorway near Bradford on Saturday afternoon.
As well as the Lucozade bottle indicator the vehicle was over its weight limit, had a brake light not working and a smashed wing mirror.
Police said the "driver was fined and prohibited from moving until the weight issue was sorted".
