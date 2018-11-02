Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened near Ferrybridge on Thursday

A man has died after driving his car the wrong way on the A1(M) near Leeds and colliding with another vehicle.

Police said the man was driving a red Suzuki Swift near Ferrybridge when it struck a silver Hyundai i40 and then the central reservation.

The crash happened on the southbound carriageway between junctions 41 and 43, at about 18:20 GMT on Thursday.

The road was closed in both directions for several hours to allow an air ambulance to land at the scene.

The man who died was in his 30s but has not yet been named.

The male driver of the other car was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said: "Anyone who saw the fatal collision, the Swift in the moments leading up to it, or who was involved in a collision with the Suzuki but was able to drive from the scene and has not yet spoken with officers is asked to contact the major collision and inquiry team."

He asked anyone with dashcam footage of the incident to contact police.