Huddersfield grooming gang members jailed for abuse
- 1 November 2018
Four men have been jailed for raping and abusing three young victims of a Huddersfield child grooming gang.
They were part of a gang of 20 men who groomed and abused 15 girls, some as young as 11, between 2004 and 2011.
The men Mohammed Akhtar, Niaz Ahmed, Mohammed Imran Ibrar and Asif Bashir were sentenced at Leeds Crown Court after being convicted of 10 offences.
Akhtar, Ahmed, Ibrar and Bashir, all from Huddersfield, were jailed for between three and 17 years each.