Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption Charlie Fox, 14, from Seacroft, died in hospital after being injured

A teenage cyclist who died after a crash with a van has been named.

Charlie Fox, 14, from Seacroft, died in hospital after being injured as he and two 15-year-old boys cycled along Bullerthorpe Lane, Leeds, on Monday.

One boy was also seriously injured and remains in hospital in a stable condition, West Yorkshire Police said.

The driver, a 28-year-old man from Castleford, arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving has been released while inquiries continue.

The three friends were going towards Woodlesford when they were involved in the crash with a white Mercedes Sprinter van in the opposite direction. It was overtaking a white Volkswagen Polo, said police.

Officers are appealing for anyone who saw the crash, or the boys and vehicles involved, to contact them.