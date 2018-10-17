Image copyright Rich Tea/Geograph Image caption As well as a new children's hospital a new adult facility would be built on to LGI's Jubilee Wing

Plans for a new "world-class" children's hospital have been revealed as part of a major redevelopment of Leeds General Infirmary.

For the first time, it would bring staff and services together from the current children's hospital in LGI's Clarendon and Martin wings.

As well as this, a second new building for adult services has been proposed as part of the £450m overhaul of care.

Health trust bosses say it will be a "major boost to the health economy".

Read more stories from across Yorkshire

The new children's site would be opposite Leeds' Millennium Square whilst the adult centre would be joined to LGI's Jubilee Wing and would feature more critical care capacity, allowing the hospital to expand its highly specialist services such as major trauma and cardiac care.

Image copyright Leeds Teaching Hospitals Image caption The trust said subject to necessary approvals, the new children and adult buildings would be operational in 2025

There are also plans to increase the number of parking spaces by 410 with a second multi-storey car park.

Mike Richards, clinical director at Leeds Children's Hospital, said a new hospital would make a "huge difference" to quality of care.

"There's more space, more light, there's more technology," he said.

"It would allow us to give a more homely, comforting and supportive environment which may reduce length of stay and allow us to have a more efficient use of our resources."

Image copyright Leeds Teaching Hospitals Image caption The trust said the redevelopment would cement its reputation as a leading health service provider and innovator, not just in Leeds but across the UK

A pre-application on the proposals is due to be discussed with planners at Leeds City Council on 25 October.

A full planning application will then be formally submitted in December, the trust said.

It is being drawn up as part of the local authority's new Innovation District vision for the city that aims to strengthen links between the hospital, universities and council and to put Leeds at the "forefront of health innovation, research and learning"