Plans to turn a former police station used in BBC One drama Happy Valley into accommodation have been thrown out.

A developer wanted to build 28 bedrooms and two bedsits in the disused building in Sowerby Bridge, West Yorkshire.

But the proposals were rejected on Tuesday despite claims the new rooms would be aimed at professionals and students.

The plans, which had 208 objections, originally stated it was to be a hostel but this was later changed.

An agent for WHM Properties told the planning committee: "It's not for paedophiles and axe murderers - it's for ordinary working people."

Calderdale Council had recommended that the plan for a house of multiple occupation should go ahead.

Officers said the majority of objections were in response to the original description.

But members queried the size of rooms and the facilities, which include shared bathrooms and kitchens.

Councillor Colin Peel said there was a need for accommodation but the density of the development was concerning, with "30 flats squeezed in".

"Professionals will want self-contained flats with a shower and toilet - and with that you'd be singing and dancing hallelujah," he said.

According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, the agent said his client would look again to see if changing the plans was economically viable.

"If it wasn't there would be a building on the market and if unused it would degenerate," he added.