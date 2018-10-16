A suspected burglar set fire to a house in Leeds after he became trapped, police have said.

The 47-year-old man was brought out of the house on Asquith Avenue in Morley by officers who had been called to a report of an ongoing burglary just after 07:30 BST on Tuesday.

He was treated by ambulance staff for smoke inhalation before being arrested on suspicion of burglary and arson.

He was then taken to hospital as a precaution, West Yorkshire Police said.

Some of the officers who brought him out of the house were also checked by ambulance staff after inhaling smoke.

The occupants of the house, two women and a man, were safely out of the property when emergency services attended.

It is not yet known what the full extent of the damage to the house is.

There is a police cordon at the property while a forensic examination takes place.

