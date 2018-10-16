Image caption Three people were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries

A 15-year-old boy and two men were stabbed in a "targeted attack" at a supermarket on Monday.

Armed police were called to Tesco on Viaduct Street in Huddersfield at 17:00 BST after reports of a fight involving a group of males, West Yorkshire police said.

The teenager and two men aged 24 and 26 were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Four males, aged 15, 17, 24 and 26 have been arrested.

A number of streets around the town centre, including St Peter's Street remain cordoned off.

Police believe the people involved were all known to each other.