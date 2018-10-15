Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption The Kia Sedona was seen on CCTV twice in the Sandford Road area on 3 October

Photos of a car believed to have been involved in a fatal "targeted attack" in Bradford have been released.

Amriz Iqbal, 40, from Wetherby, died after being hit by a car and assaulted on 3 October on Sandford Road.

A silver Kia Sedona was seen in the area around when the attack took place at 13:00 BST.

At Bradford Crown Court on Thursday, Tony Grant, 38, of Queen's Road in Bradford, pleaded not guilty to murder and attempted murder.

He is due to go on trial at the same court on 1 April.

A second man received minor injuries during the incident, with the car thought to be showing a registration plate beginning NX04.

A 35-year-old man who was also arrested was released by West Yorkshire Police under investigation.

Det Ch Insp Ian Scott said: "We believe the Sedona travelled through Laisterdyke towards Barkerend Road shortly before the incident and would be keen to speak to anyone who saw this vehicle or its occupants.

"We would also like to speak to anyone who saw a vehicle matching this description with collision damage in the Bradford area."