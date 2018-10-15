Image copyright Bill Henderson Image caption The theft took place close to St John's Terrace Working Men's Club in Normanton on Saturday

Thieves "pushed over" a pram containing a five-week-old baby during a robbery in Wakefield, police have said.

A woman in her 20s was walking along Queen Elizabeth Drive, Normanton, on Saturday afternoon when she was approached by two men and a woman.

They knocked the pram to the ground and stole shopping bags containing sportswear and a baby changing bag.

West Yorkshire Police said neither the mother or baby were injured but were left "extremely distressed".

It happened close to the St John's Terrace Working Men's Club between 17:15 and 17:50 BST, with officers appealing for witnesses to come forward.

The three people who ran away were described as being about 18, of slim or very slim build and wearing dark hoodies.

The woman had "messy peroxide blonde hair", police said.