The slip Road runs between the A162 Great North Road and Pontefract Road

An 84-year-old mobility scooter driver has died after a crash with a car.

The vehicle collided with a Land Rover Discovery on the slip road between the A162 and Pontefract Road in Knottingley at about 06:40 BST on Friday.

The seriously injured scooter driver was taken to hospital, but was pronounced dead after his arrival, said West Yorkshire Police.

Police appealing for witnesses or anyone who saw either vehicle to contact them.

