Image copyright Google Image caption The 64-year-old man tripped after leaving the bus outside Castleford Bus Station

A man died after tripping and falling into the path of a bus he had been travelling on.

The single-decker hit the 64-year-old outside the bus station in Castleford, West Yorkshire.

Police said he was struck by the vehicle at about 20:25 BST on Tuesday.

Officers want to speak to any witnesses and have appealed for motorists with dashcam footage of the crash to contact West Yorkshire Police.

