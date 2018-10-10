Man dies after tripping in front of Castleford bus
- 10 October 2018
A man died after tripping and falling into the path of a bus he had been travelling on.
The single-decker hit the 64-year-old outside the bus station in Castleford, West Yorkshire.
Police said he was struck by the vehicle at about 20:25 BST on Tuesday.
Officers want to speak to any witnesses and have appealed for motorists with dashcam footage of the crash to contact West Yorkshire Police.
