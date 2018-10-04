Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on Cottingley Road at the Stone Street junction, in the Allerton area of Bradford

A man has been arrested after a motorbike rider died in a suspected hit-and-run crash in Bradford.

The 30-year-old motorcyclist collided with a silver Ford Focus on Cottingley Road, Allerton, at about 19:45 BST on Wednesday.

The car driver failed to stop and then crashed into a red Volkswagen Polo, police said.

A 24-year-old man from Bradford is in custody on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Officers said the Ford Focus - which was later found abandoned on Meadow Court - had turned right at the Stone Street junction when it crashed with the grey Yamaha motorcycle travelling in the opposite direction.

Police have appealed for witnesses and want to speak to anyone who has dashcam footage of the vehicles driving in the area.