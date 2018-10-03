Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption Police issued images of Shahid Mohammed from 2002 (right) and a more recent image

A man who was arrested in Pakistan nearly 13 years after a fire that killed eight family members has been extradited back to the UK.

Shahid Mohammed, aged 36, was held in Rawalpindi in January 2015.

He is wanted over the 2002 fire in Birkby, Huddersfield, that caused the deaths of five young sisters, their mother, uncle and grandmother.

Mr Mohammed will appear at Leeds Magistrates' Court accused of eight counts of murder.

The victims were Nafeesa Aziz, 35, and her five daughters - Tayyaba Batool, three, Rabiah Batool, 10, Ateeqa Nawaz, five, Aneesa Nawaz, two, and Najeeba Nawaz, who was six months old.

Nafeesa Aziz's brother, Mohammed Ateeq-ur-Rehman, 18, also died in the fire and their mother, Zaib-un-Nisa, 54, who jumped from an upstairs window, died a week later in hospital.

The family were asleep in their home on Osborne Road when petrol was poured through the letterbox and a petrol bomb put through the window.

Image copyright Paul Welch/Huddersfield Examiner Image caption The family's home was attacked in the early hours of 12 May 2002

Image copyright West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service

In July 2003, three Huddersfield men, Shaied Iqbal, Shakiel Shazad Amir, and Nazar Hussain, were found guilty over the deaths - Iqbal of murder and the other two men of manslaughter.

Det Supt Nick Wallen, of the West Yorkshire Police homicide and major enquiry team, said: "I would like to express my sincere gratitude to all agencies here in the UK and in Pakistan who have worked tirelessly and supported West Yorkshire Police to ensure that this [extradition] process has run smoothly."