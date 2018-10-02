Leeds & West Yorkshire

Halifax 'hit-and-run' crash victim named as Robert Provis

  • 2 October 2018
Skircoat Moor Road Image copyright Google
Image caption The crash happened on Aachen Way, at the Skircoat Moor Road junction, in Halifax

A pedestrian killed in a suspected hit-and-run crash in Halifax has been named.

Robert Provis, 41, died at the scene on Aachen Way, at the Skircoat Moor Road junction, at about 21:05 BST on Saturday, West Yorkshire Police said.

The driver of the car failed to stop, with the vehicle later found abandoned near the scene, officers said.

A man held on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving has been released pending further investigation.

Police have appealed for witnesses. They want to speak to anyone who has dash cam footage of a black Renault Megane driving before or after the crash.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites