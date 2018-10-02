Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on Aachen Way, at the Skircoat Moor Road junction, in Halifax

A pedestrian killed in a suspected hit-and-run crash in Halifax has been named.

Robert Provis, 41, died at the scene on Aachen Way, at the Skircoat Moor Road junction, at about 21:05 BST on Saturday, West Yorkshire Police said.

The driver of the car failed to stop, with the vehicle later found abandoned near the scene, officers said.

A man held on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving has been released pending further investigation.

Police have appealed for witnesses. They want to speak to anyone who has dash cam footage of a black Renault Megane driving before or after the crash.