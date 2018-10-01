Image caption The three men were bitten by the dogs in the early hours of Saturday morning

Two men arrested after dog attacks injured three people, including a police officer, have been released while inquiries continue, police said.

A 59-year-old man received "potentially life-changing injuries" in Garth Walk, Moortown, Leeds, on Saturday.

A 79-year-old man suffered serious bite injuries to one of his arms, while the male police officer was bitten trying to catch one of the two dogs.

The arrested men are believed to be the dogs' owners.

West Yorkshire Police said the injured men heard two dogs barking in the back garden of a house on the road, with the pets believed to have got out from a separate property.

The older man was injured as he went to check on the noise. It is thought the dogs then left the garden and bit the younger man as he approached the house.