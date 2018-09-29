Image caption The three men were bitten by the dogs in the early hours of Saturday morning

Three men including a police officer have suffered serious injuries after they were attacked by two dogs.

A 59-year-old man and a 79-year-old man were found injured in Garth Walk, Moortown, Leeds, at about 04:40 BST.

The younger man received potentially life-changing injuries, police said. A male officer was bitten during attempts to catch one of the dogs in a garden.

Two people, thought to be the owners of the dogs, have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Image caption Garth Walk, in the Moortown area of Leeds, was closed for police to gather evidence

The two dogs, which were in the back garden of a house on the road, were both seized.

All three men were taken to hospital for treatment.

West Yorkshire Police said it was too early to comment on the breed of dogs involved, with inquiries continuing.

Behrooz Saki, who runs a nearby business, said: "It's shocking for us, we've never heard of anything like this before, we've been here for 10 years.

"It's such a nice area, it's very rare for these things to happen."