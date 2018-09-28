Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption Lianna Ahmed and Ayaz Hussain were each jailed for eight years

A mother-of-four and her former boyfriend have each been jailed for eight years over a "sickening" attack on a teenager.

Lianna Ahmed, 39, and Ayaz Hussain, 28, attacked the girl with a baseball bat after chasing her through the streets.

Bradford Crown Court heard the pair were "enraged" after a group of masked men had confronted them in their Shipley home in March.

They believed the girl, 16, who cannot be named, was linked to the incident.

Ahmed, formerly of Hilton Avenue, Shipley, and Hussain, of Ellesmere Street, Rochdale, both pleaded guilty earlier this week to a charge of grievous bodily harm and wounding with intent.

The early hours attack happened on 24 March and was captured on CCTV footage which was played to the court.

Prosecutor Nadim Bashir said the teenager had suffered two head wounds in the attack as well as more than 20 other marks to her head and body.

'Savage, sustained assault'

Judge David Hatton QC said after the "invasion" of their home the former couple had perhaps reasonably believed that it was linked to the teenager, but that could not justify their "summary justice" on her.

"Having chased and caught up with her you then assaulted her as she lay defenceless on the ground," the judge said.

"It was a savage, sustained and sickening assault as anyone in this courtroom who was obliged to view the CCTV cannot sensibly fail to recognise."

Judge Hatton said the disgraceful attack had happened in a public place and it was good fortune that the victim's injuries were not more severe.