The new £3.4m sixth form centre is next to an athletics track

A new building at a special school has been built after the local community raised more than £1.8m towards its cost.

Olympic champions Lord Coe and Hannah Cockcroft opened the sixth form centre at Ravenscliffe High School in Halifax.

The new building overlooks the athletics track where Ms Cockcroft, a multiple gold medal winning Paralympian, trains.

Calderdale Council paid the rest of the £3.4m cost.

The Spring Hall Centre has six accessible teaching areas with a food technology classroom, art, dance and IT suites, an adapted bike store and team changing rooms.

It also has a cafe which is designed to allow young people with special needs to train in catering and hospitality skills.

The money was raised by the school with support from local people and businesses.

The school's head teacher Martin Moorman said: "We are so grateful for the support of so many individuals, charitable trusts and local and multi-national businesses who have donated finance in excess of £1.8M.

"In just four years and in the midst of very tough financial times within the education and public sector, this project has attracted an exceptional level of public and private funding."