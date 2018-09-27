Image caption Jo Cox was killed in 2016 by neo-Nazi Thomas Mair

A square in Brussels is to be named after murdered Labour MP Jo Cox.

The square in the centre of the city is close to the Ancienne Belgique concert venue that Mrs Cox regularly attended when she lived and worked in Belgium.

Thursday's naming ceremony will be led by the Mayor of Brussels and be attended by members of the MP's family.

Mrs Cox, 41, was killed in 2016 by right-wing extremist Thomas Mair, in Birstall, West Yorkshire, part of her Batley and Spen constituency.

Her sister Kim Leadbeater said the family was "honoured that the city of Brussels has chosen to remember Jo in this way".

"She had many happy times living there and made some deep and long lasting friendships," she added.

"We visited her on several occasions and have many heart-warming memories of seeing how much she enjoyed being there.

"To know that she will have a permanent place where she, and the values she stood by, can be remembered is a comfort and an honour and I would like to thank everyone involved."

Image copyright Google Image caption The square backs on to the Ancienne Belgique concert hall

Mrs Cox worked in the Belgian capital for two years as an assistant to the former MEP Glenys Kinnock.

She was included by the city of Brussels on a list of "illustrious women" who will have squares, streets and buildings named after them as part of the city's plans for female and male equality.

In November, a street in the town of Avallon in France was named after Mrs Cox.

On the first anniversary of her death, Mrs Cox was remembered in the Commons with a plaque bearing her coat of arms and the phrase "more in common".

The phrase came from her maiden House of Commons speech as an MP in 2015 when Mrs Cox said: "While we celebrate our diversity, what surprises me time and time again as I travel around the constituency is that we are far more united and have far more in common with each other than things that divide us."