Great Britain Olympic cyclist Lizzie Deignan has announced the birth of a daughter, Orla.

Deignan, 29, from Otley, West Yorkshire, who is married to fellow professional cyclist Philip Deignan, posted pictures on Twitter.

She wrote: "And then there were 3 ❤️ meet our daughter Orla Deignan".

The former world champion was the first British athlete to win a medal, silver, at the London Olympics in 2012, racing under her maiden name Armitstead.

Deignan married in West Yorkshire in 2016 and announced on social media in March she was expecting.

She became world road race champion in 2015 and last year she broke away from the field to win the women's Tour de Yorkshire in her home county.

Deignan is aiming to return to professional cycling in 2019 before finishing her career in 2020 at the Tokyo Olympics.