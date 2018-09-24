Image copyright PC1965 Pearson Image caption Officers used a stinger device to deflate the car's tyres and bring it to a stop

A 13-year-old was found behind the wheel of stolen car that was driven at speeds of up to 100mph before eventually being stopped by police.

The boy was in a Volkswagen Golf that had been reported stolen during a burglary in Shipley early on Monday.

West Yorkshire police officers pursued the car and used a stinger device to stop it in Bingley.

Two people were arrested, with one officer tweeting it was "shocking to find the driver was only 13-years-old".