Boy, 13, drove stolen car at 100mph in Bingley
- 24 September 2018
A 13-year-old was found behind the wheel of stolen car that was driven at speeds of up to 100mph before eventually being stopped by police.
The boy was in a Volkswagen Golf that had been reported stolen during a burglary in Shipley early on Monday.
West Yorkshire police officers pursued the car and used a stinger device to stop it in Bingley.
Two people were arrested, with one officer tweeting it was "shocking to find the driver was only 13-years-old".