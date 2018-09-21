Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption Kevin Shutt was sentenced at Bradford Crown Court

A sex offender has been given a nationwide ban from visiting bus stops and shops during the school run after breaching a court order.

Kevin Shutt, 69, was ordered to stay away from the locations after repeatedly flouting the terms of a Sexual Offences Prevention Order.

Bradford Crown Court heard Shutt, from Halifax, breached the order five times by approaching children in the street.

Shutt, who admitted the offences, was jailed for two years and four months.

The court heard he preyed on children as young as 10 in the West Yorkshire area.

He would pretend to drop his wallet and when the youngsters returned it he would encourage them to put their hand in his pocket to collect a £1 coin as a reward.

In total he targeted three young girls and two boys - often near bus stops or outside supermarkets.

He admitted breaching the indefinite Sexual Offences Prevention Order imposed back in 2010 as part of a previous sentence for engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child.

Judge David Hatton QC said: "These were quite deliberate and flagrant breaches of the order which you persistently committed clearly having no respect whatsoever for the court order."

Under the terms of the new order he cannot attend at any bus stop or retail outlet on a weekday between 08:00 and 09:30 and 15:30 and 16:30.