Manslaughter charge over Huddersfield pub assault death
- 21 September 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been charged with the manslaughter of a man who was assaulted outside a pub.
Stephen Campbell, 42, died in hospital after being seriously injured on Tuesday evening outside the Boy and Barrel pub on Beast Market in Huddersfield.
Paul McCabe, 55, of Ashenhurst Rise in Newsome, Huddersfield, was remanded in custody at Kirkless Magistrates' Court.
He will appear at Leeds Crown Court on 19 October.
Police also questioned and released a 52-year-old man.