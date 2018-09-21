Image copyright Google Image caption Stephen Campbell died after being assaulted outside the Boy and Barrel pub

A man has been charged with the manslaughter of a man who was assaulted outside a pub.

Stephen Campbell, 42, died in hospital after being seriously injured on Tuesday evening outside the Boy and Barrel pub on Beast Market in Huddersfield.

Paul McCabe, 55, of Ashenhurst Rise in Newsome, Huddersfield, was remanded in custody at Kirkless Magistrates' Court.

He will appear at Leeds Crown Court on 19 October.

Police also questioned and released a 52-year-old man.