Image copyright Google Image caption The University of Bradford employs about 1,650 staff

Staff at the University of Bradford have voted in favour of strike action over plans to cut 165 jobs.

Members of Unison say the proposed cuts, which were announced in July, are being "rushed" and have called on the university to pause the process.

In a ballot of its 208 members, made largely up of security, maintenance and administrative staff, 64% or those who voted backed strike action.

The university said it would meet with members next week to discuss the issue.

Patrick Dennehy, Unison branch secretary at University of Bradford, said: "These staff can't really afford to lose their jobs or go on strike yet they are turning round and saying they need to do this because they are that concerned about what's happening here.

"We appreciate things may need to change but we feel it has to be a proper process and in our opinion the whole thing is being rushed."

Union members are expected to meet next week to decide how to proceed.

Announcing the plan earlier this year, vice-chancellor Brian Cantor said they came as the university was experiencing a decrease in applications from the UK and as a result of changes to the government's funding arrangements.

Reacting to the Unison announcement a university spokesman said: "The university has invited Unison representatives to meet next week to discuss the issues further."

The university has about 1,650 staff and about 9,800 students were enrolled for the 2017/18 academic year.