Image copyright Depo Photos Image caption Joe Robinson was on holiday in Turkey when he was arrested by police

An ex-British Army soldier who fought for Kurdish forces against so-called Islamic State (Isis) in Syria has been jailed in Turkey, his mother says.

Joe Robinson, 25, from Leeds, was charged with terrorism offences after being arrested in Turkey while on holiday in July 2017.

He was accused of being a member of the Kurdish armed group the YPG.

Turkey views the YPG as a terrorist organisation, but it is not a banned group in the UK.

His mother Sharon Chimejczuk said she had received a phone call on Friday night from an official at the British Foreign Office confirming his sentence.

She said he had been jailed for seven-and-a-half years while his fiancée, Mira Rojkan, a Leeds student, had been given a suspended sentence for "terrorism propaganda".

Robinson is originally from Lancashire and previously served with British forces in Afghanistan.

The Foreign Office has been contacted for comment.