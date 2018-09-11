Human remains found at Leeds Playhouse site
- 11 September 2018
Human remains have been discovered during excavation work in the centre of Leeds.
The site where the remains were found, at Playhouse Square, had previously been a church burial ground.
Police were called there at about midday and will be carrying out tests to establish the age of the remains.
The excavation work is taking place as part of a revamp of Leeds Playhouse theatre, which will have a new entrance and new studio space.