Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption Carl Hartley will serve at least six years in prison for two rapes and a sexual assault

A rapist who targeted vulnerable women and sexually assaulted a mother in front of her child has been jailed for life.

Carl Hartley, 26, followed a woman out of a pub in Wakefield before knocking her to the ground and raping her.

He also raped a 20-year-old woman in an alleyway after she spoke to him about her upset at having had a miscarriage.

Hartley had been repeatedly bailed, which drew criticism from the judge, the Yorkshire Post reported.

Hartley, of Summerfield Green Leeds, admitted two counts of rape and one of sexual assault at Leeds Crown Court.

'Clearly regrettable'

According to the Yorkshire Post, Judge Christopher Batty said he could not understand why Hartley was not remanded in custody or charged but was instead released on bail on six occasions by the police and magistrates' courts.

In response, West Yorkshire Police Assistant Chief Constable Tim Kingsman said that Hartley was "investigated on multiple occasions by police between 2014 and 2016".

'It is clearly regrettable that he was on the streets for so long and we wish to express our sympathy to the victims.

The court heard the first rape happened on 6 February 2014, when Hartley attacked a woman after she left a pub.

He raped his second victim months later, after laying in wait for her outside a nightclub on 17 May.

Hartley's third victim had been holding her three-year-old daughter as he sexually assaulted her.

He went to the woman's house on 1 July 2017, having offered to do some gardening work, but he attacked her once he got inside.

The court heard that all three women had been left with "significant psychological damage" as a result of the attacks, with some developing anxiety and depression.

Judge Berry described Hartley as "a sexual predator, a highly dangerous man" and said he must serve a minimum jail term of six years and 117 days.