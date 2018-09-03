Image caption A 31-year-old man died after he was attacked with a baseball bat on Friday

A man has been charged with murder after a man was battered to death with a baseball bat.

The 31-year-old suffered fatal head injuries in the attack in Town Street, Batley, West Yorkshire, at about 22:00 BST on Friday.

Ibrahim Mahetar, 35, of School Crescent, Dewsbury, is also charged with assault, police said.

Huddersfield magistrates remanded him in custody. He is due to appear at Leeds Crown Court on Wednesday.